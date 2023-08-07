WILLIAMSBURG — After posting a 13-11 record last season, Williamsburg coach Dirk Berta is hoping his Lady Yellow Jackets will continue to build off the recent success with a strong roster of returning players and promising newcomers.
With eight returning varsity players, including seniors Lylah Mattingly, Allison Creekmore, and Abigail Stephens, Williamsburg is well-positioned to build on last season’s success.
“We also return our top two leaders in blocks (Lorelei Coleman and Hannah Creekmore), our top two in digs (Mattingly and Hannah Creekmore) and our second most in assists (Hannah Creekmore),” Berta said. “We are looking forward to the season as we have a few athletes that will make an impact in areas that may have been left due to graduating seniors.”
Mattingly has shown great motivation and talent, and Berta expects her to lead the team in multiple statistical categories this season.
“Lylah is a very motivated athlete to be the best that she can be,” he said. “She has many talents and I expect her to demonstrate them all on the court this season. It would not surprise me at all if she leads us in multiple statistical categories at the end of the season.”
Creekmore is praised for her exceptional leadership skills and dedication to her teammates.
“Ally is a tremendous leader on and off the court,” Berta said. “She gives tremendous effort when she is on the court and has demonstrated a great love for her teammates by helping them get better and encouraging them. I continue to expect this from her because she is a tremendous teammate.”
Stephens is a leader both on and off the court, capable of playing any position and making a positive impact on her teammates’ lives.
“Abigail is a transformational leader both on and off the court,” he added. “She impacts people’s lives for the better. Abigail can play any position on the volleyball court. I’m excited to see what she can do as an outside hitter this season and to see how she impacts her teammates lives. No doubt, Abigail is a cornerstone leader at Williamsburg Volleyball.”
Hustle and effort are key strengths of the Williamsburg volleyball team this season, according to Berta.
“We have a dedicated group to always giving 100 percent effort all of the time and always working to be better,” he said. “Continuous improvement, always.
“I see an opportunity for new players to step into new roles for the season,” Berta added. “I see this as a great opportunity as well because with new things brings new opportunities which produces the chance for new and better outcomes.”
This year’s schedule poses a challenge for Williamsburg, as they will face seven of the eight teams that made it to the region tournament last season.
“We always play one of the toughest schedules in the 13th Region and there’s no other way we would want that,” Berta admitted. “We have the opportunity to possibly play at the All ‘A’ State Tournament where we will play the toughest competition Class A has. Like I mentioned earlier, we love the hard schedule we put together and look forward to the challenge. It most definitely will prepare us for postseason play.”
Berta has high expectations for his team’s performance this season. He believes the Lady Yellow Jackets have the potential to compete for a third consecutive 13th Region All ’A’ Championship title.
“As for the district, we play in the toughest (district) in the 13th Region,” he said. “We look to compete in all of our matches and hopefully breakthrough and earn a spot in the region tournament. If we can get to the region tournament, I think we put ourselves in a great position to win the region championship.”
