Williamsburg took on Barbourville in its first game on Tuesday, dominating all three sets 25-20, 25-16, and 25-14.
Then in their second game of the evening, the Lady Yellow Jackets fell short in the first set to Clay County, 21-25, but came back to win the next two sets for the victory, 25-23, 25-12.
“The girls displayed a dominating performance tonight against an improving Barbourville team. Their confidence is growing and it is showing,” Coach Dirk Berta said. “Great effort tonight from all of our athletes, including in the Clay County game. They demonstrated the response we expected from them and they didn’t flinch in the face of adversity.
“We are looking forward to another opportunity to demonstrate consistent play with confidence on Thursday,” Berta added. “Also, I’d like to recognize our seniors Zoie Brown, Cassidy Patrick, Madison Baird, and Grace-Ann Abbott. This group of girls has taken Williamsburg volleyball to heights that have never been before. It’s a credit to the commitment they have to each other and hard work. This is truly a group of girls that our program will miss!”
Williamsburg improves to 15-16 on the season, and will be back in action Thursday against McCreary Central.
