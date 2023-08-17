MCKEE — Williamsburg picked up its first win of the season after sliding past Jackson County in five sets, 3-2.
The Lady Yellow Jackets (1-1) dug themselves an early hole, falling behind, 2-1, before rallying to win the final two sets.
Dirk Berta’s squad won the first set, 25-22, before the Lady Generals (1-1) won the second set, 26-24, and the third set, 25-20.
Williamsburg rallied to get a 25-18 win in the fourth set while picking up a 15-7 win in the fifth set.
“Great match between us and Jackson County,” Berta said. “I love the way our team pulled together and played better in the latter sets. This is a great confidence boost heading into the weekend and the Williamsburg All ‘A’ Invitational.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.