WILLIAMSBURG — Dirk Berta’s Williamsburg Yellow Jackets moved a game over .500 on Tuesday after defeating 13th Region foe Harlan, 25-14, 25-16.
The win improved the Lady Yellow Jackets to 7-6, as they now switch focus to Thursday’s 50th District match against South Laurel.
“Great team win,” Berta said. “I love the way we’ve been practicing and carrying things over from practice into the game.
“We are looking forward to our 50th District matchup on Thursday against South Laurel,” he added. “We would love to see a big crowd at the game! Go Jackets.”
Williamsburg also has a big weekend ahead as well with the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Volleyball Tournament being held at Lynn Camp High School on Saturday.
The Lady Yellow Jackets’ first round opponent will be Oneida Baptist at noon.
