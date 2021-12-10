WILLIAMSBURG — Allie Wilson and Kaylee Graham each scored 19 points apiece to lift Williamsburg to its first win of the season, a 73-49 victory over Jellico, Tenn. on Friday during the Wayne Bargo Classic
The duo of Creekmore and Graham both had big games from the floor while teammates Hannah Creekmore (12 points), and Alana Mah (11 points) also scored in double figures as the Lady Yellow Jackets improved to 1-3.
Williamsburg’s Mah and Creekmore both scored five points apiece in the first quarter as the Lady Yellow Jackets built an 18-9 advantage.
The Lady Blue Devils outscored Williamsburg, 17-15, during the second quarter and cut their deficit to 33-26 at halftime.
The Lady Yellow Jackets held on to their seven-point advantage entering the fourth quarter with both teams scoring 16 points apiece during the third frame before putting the game away in the fourth quarter.
Wilson caught fire and scored 14 points as Williamsburg outscored their counterparts, 24-7, during the game’s final eight minutes to pick up the 24-point win.
The Lady Yellow Jackets will be back in action Thursday against Bluegrass United.
Williamsburg 73, Jellico, Tenn. 49
Jellico, Tenn. 9 17 16 7 49
Williamsburg 18 15 16 24 73
Jellico, Tenn. (49) — Douglas 14, Williams 11, Lay 13, King 3, Morgan 8.
Williamsburg (73) — Graham 19, Wilson 19, Creekmore 12, Coleman 2, White 6, Mah 11, Hopkins 2, Meddle 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.