SOMERSET — Williamsburg dropped its fourth straight game while being outscored 64-2 during the four-game span after falling to Somerset Christian on Monday, 11-1.
The Lady Yellow Jackets (4-18) dug themselves a 7-0 hole before scoring their lone run in the fourth inning.
Somerset Christian answered with two runs in the bottom of the fourth while adding two more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to secure the win.
Makenzie Rice connected on Williamsburg’s lone hit while Kyli Monhollen took the loss. She tossed 2 2/3 of an inning while allowing one hit and three earned runs. She also struck out four batters.
Allie Wilson pitched 1 1/3 of an inning, giving up three hits and four earned runs while striking out two batters.
Friday’s Game
Williamsburg suffered its fifth straight loss, and ninth during its past 10 games during an 11-1 setback to McCreary Central.
The Lady Yellow Jackets (4-17) never got on track against McCreary Central, finishing the game with only four hits while committing seven errors.
Williamsburg’s pitching staff also surrendered 12 hits and six earned runs along with six walks
The Lady Raiders scored in all six innings. They jumped out to a 4-0 lead after three innings of play before Chloe Barman’s run-scoring hit in the top of the fourth inning cut the Lady Yellow Jackets’ deficit to 4-1.
McCreary Central followed with three runs in both the fourth and fifth innings before adding another run in the sixth inning.
Makenzie Rice led Williamsburg with a 2-for-3 effort at the plate while Keely Bisschop also had a hit.
Thursday’s Game
Williamsburg’s struggles continued on the road on Thursday after losing its third straight game, a 16-1 decision to Wayne County.
The Lady Yellow Jackets (3-15) have been outscored 42-1 during their recent skid with hopes of getting back on track Friday on the road against McCreary Central.
Williamsburg briefly took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning before the Lady Cardinals took charge.
Wayne County scored two runs in the first inning, five runs in the second inning before putting the game away with a nine-run third inning.
Allie Wilson took the loss, pitching 2 2/3 of an inning while surrendering nine hits and one earned run. She struck out three batters.
The Lady Yellow Jackets struggled on defense throughout the contest, committing 10 errors.
Kaitlyn Moses led Williamsburg with a 2-for-2 effort while scoring once. Wilson and Keely Bisschop both finished with a hit apiece.
