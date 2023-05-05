STEARNS — Williamsburg suffered its fifth straight loss, and ninth during its past 10 games during an 11-1 setback to McCreary Central.
The Lady Yellow Jackets (4-17) never got on track against McCreary Central, finishing the game with only four hits while committing seven errors.
Williamsburg’s pitching staff also surrendered 12 hits and six earned runs along with six walks
The Lady Raiders scored in all six innings. They jumped out to a 4-0 lead after three innings of play before Chloe Barman’s run-scoring hit in the top of the fourth inning cut the Lady Yellow Jackets’ deficit to 4-1.
McCreary Central followed with three runs in both the fourth and fifth innings before adding another run in the sixth inning.
Makenzie Rice led Williamsburg with a 2-for-3 effort at the plate while Keely Bisschop also had a hit.
