PINEVILLE — Andrea Winchester’s Williamsburg Lady Yellow Jackets got their biggest win of the season, knocking off Pineville, 19-1, on Thursday.
Allie Wilson turned in a perfect day at the plate while Kyli Monhollen had one of her best games in the pitcher’s circle.
Wilson went 4-for-4 with four RBI and four runs scored while Monhollen got the win, allowing two hits, and no earned runs in four innings of work. She also went 2-for-5 at the plate with five RBI, and three runs scored.
“We played great,” Winchester said. “Came out hitting the ball well. Had 14 hits and five stolen bases. I’m proud of my girls and the game we played. Defensively, we only had one error, which is a massive improvement from previous games. Winning two in a row is great at the end of our season. We hope to make it three when we face Red Bird at home tomorrow.”
Williamsburg (6-18), who won its second game in a row, scored five runs in the top of the first inning while adding six runs in the top of the second inning before the Lady Mountain Lions scored their lone run of the game in the bottom of the second inning.
The Lady Yellow Jackets responded with three runs in the top of the third, and five runs in the top of the fourth to put the game away.
Kaitlyn Moses was 3-for-3 with two RBI and four runs scored while Jasmine Stephens went 1-for-4 with two RBI.
Stephanie Carr had a hit, a run scored, and an RBI while Makenzie Rice connected on a hit and scored twice. Erika Glanton finished with a hit and a run scored.
Baileigh Bargo and McKenzie Widener each finished with a hit apiece for Pineville (9-9). Widener also scored a run while Rayanna Maidon finished with an RBI.
