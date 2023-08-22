BARBOURVILLE — With district play coming up Thursday, Williamsburg coach Dirk Berta wanted his team to gain some momentum before traveling to play defending 13th Region champion Whitley County.
The Lady Yellow Jackets got just that by defeating defending 51st District champion Knox Central in three sets.
Williamsburg was coming off a close loss to Cumberland Homeschool Athletic Teams on Monday, and responded in a big way by defeating Knox Central, 25-9, 25-23, and 25-18.
“Good win against the defending 51st District champion,” Berta said. “Good road win in their gym. Our girls played well and saw some good things. This was a nice confidence boost heading into district play on Thursday. Looking forward to the challenge that the 50th District brings. Go Jackets.”
