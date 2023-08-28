STEARNS — Williamsburg needed a win on the road, and got it on Monday, defeating McCreary Central in three sets.
The Lady Yellow Jackets (6-5) got some momentum with the win, and will carry that over into Tuesday’s match against North Laurel.
“The girls played great tonight with tremendous effort,” Williamsburg coach Dirk Berta said. “I loved seeing the consistency we played with tonight. We look forward to the opportunity against a 13th Region opponent tomorrow night.”
Williamsburg won the first set against the Lady Raiders, 25-12, and followed with a 25-10 win in the second set before putting the match away with a 25-15 victory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.