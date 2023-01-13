South Laurel senior Emily Cox entered Friday’s matchup against Williamsburg needing eight points to reach the 1,000-point plateau, and she accomplished the feat in no time.
Cox scored 12 of her 15 points during first quarter action, leading South Laurel to an easy, 84-33, win over Williamsburg.
The 84-point output turned out to be the most points South Laurel (11-9 overall, 1-1 vs. 50th District opponents) has scored in a game this season. The 33 points allowed also set a season-best.
“Good district win,” South Laurel coach Chris Souder said. “Everyone on our team scored and our team was very unselfish tonight. Kids had a lot of energy tonight which was really good to see. We have had a very challenging week and to finish off with two straight wins.”
The Lady Cardinals wasted little time taking control of the game. Cox’s 12 points in the first quarter allowed South Laurel to build a 37-6 advantage.
Shelbie Mills scored 10 of her 15 points during the period while Skeeter Mabe added eight of her 10 points during the same time frame as well.
The Lady Cardinals’ lead grew to 58-12 at halftime as Jamie Buenaventura scored six of her 10 points during the second quarter. Sydney Blanton, Emma Adams and Chloe Mastin each hit a 3-pointer during the period.
South Laurel wrapped up the win, outscoring Williamsburg (7-6, 0-3) in the second half, 26-21.
Maci Messer finished with nine points for the Lady Cardinals while Blanton added seven points.
Allie Wilson led the Lady Yellow Jackets with 20 points while Maddy Hopkins finished with nine points.
South Laurel will travel to play Somerset on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. while Williamsburg will be off a week before traveling to play Berea at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20.
