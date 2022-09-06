North Laurel hosted Williamsburg on Tuesday and came away with a 3-0 sweep.
The Lady Jaguars won the first set, 25-10, and then followed that up with a 25-14 victory in the second set.
North Laurel wrapped up the match in the third set by defeating the Lady Yellow Jackets, 25-15.
The Lady Jaguars are scheduled to be back in action Thursday when they host Oneida Baptist Institute.
Williamsburg will go on the road Thursday and face off against Whitley County.
