STEARNS — Williamsburg had hopes of finishing regular season play with a win, but it wasn’t in the cards on Friday.
The Lady Yellow Jackets didn’t have an answer for McCreary Central’s Kennedy Creekmore, who scored a game-high 28 points to lead her team to a 55-46 win over Williamsburg.
Emily Downey’s squad held a 36-30 advantage at halftime after trailing, 16-13, at the end of the first quarter.
The Lady Yellow Jackets struggled to find the basket at times in the second half, and only scored 10 points in the final 16 minutes while connecting on only three field goals.
McCreary Central outscored Williamsburg, 25-10, in the second half.
Eighth-grader Maddy Hopkins turned in another stellar effort, leading the Lady Yellow Jackets with 25 points. She also finished with three 3-pointers while hitting 6-of-8 shot attempts from the free-throw line. Abby Moses added nine points while Allie Wilson scored eight points.
Williamsburg will play Corbin on Monday, tipping off the 50th District Tournament at 6 p.m. The Lady Yellow Jackets are 0-2 against the Lady Redhounds this season.
