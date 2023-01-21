BEREA — Williamsburg dropped its fourth game in a row after falling on the road to Berea, 58-35.
Despite receiving an 18-point effort from eighth grader Maddy Hopkins, the Lady Yellow Jackets (7-8) couldn’t get on track offensively.
Williamsburg only trailed 24-18 at halftime but was outscored 34-17 in the second half.
Allie Wilson added six points in the loss for the Lady Yellow Jackets while Lorelei Coleman added five points. Zoie Brown finished with four points while Abby Moses scored two points.
The Lady Yellow Jackets will host McCreary Central on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.