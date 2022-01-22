WILLIAMSBURG — With only six players suiting up due to the remainder being in quarantine, the Williamsburg Lady Yellow Jackets entered Saturday’s game against Newport with hopes of still pulling off a win.
The Lady Yellow Jackets gave it their all but fell short, losing to Newport, 72-35.
Newport built a 19-5 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Williamsburg (5-10) trailed 38-16 at halftime while Newport built a commanding 54-22 edge entering the fourth quarter.
Raegan White led the Lady Yellow Jackets with 14 points while Madisyn Hopkins scored eight.
Williamsburg is scheduled to be in action again Tuesday at home at 6 p.m. against Corbin.
Newport 72, Williamsburg 35
Newport 19 19 16 18 72
Williamsburg 5 11 6 13 35
Newport (72) — Johnson 15, Miller 4, Lihen 12, Lindsey 21, Barnes 4, White 16.
Williamsburg (35) — Brown 3, Hopkins 8, White 14, Chinn 3, Jackson 2, Sanders 4.
