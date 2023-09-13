BARBOURVILLE — Williamsburg continued its winning ways on Tuesday, upending Barbourville 25-8, 25-16, and 25-15 to capture its fourth straight win.
The Lady Yellow Jackets (11-7) will be back in action Thursday on the road against 50th District foe Corbin before participating in the All ‘A’ Classic State Volleyball Tournament beginning Friday.
“Great team win against a quality opponent,” Williamsburg coach Dirk Berta said. “We passed the ball well on serve receive and kept them from going on any extended runs, and we served the ball well. We are looking forward to Thursday and playing a tough 50th District opponent. Go Jackets.”
