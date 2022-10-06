Dirk Berta’s Williamsburg Lady Yellow Jackets are searching for some consistency and momentum before postseason play begins, and got just that during Thursday’s easy win over Knox Central.
The Lady Yellow Jackets (11-16) evened their regional record at 9-9 after winning all three sets against Knox Central.
Williamsburg won the first set, 25-21, before pulling out a 25-20 victory in the second set. The Lady Yellow Jackets wrapped things up with a 25-18 victory in the third set.
“It was a great win against a quality team,” Berta said. “The girls came ready to play and played great for three sets. They also played with a ton of confidence and it showed. Credit goes to them and the work they are putting in.”
Berta’s squad has now won two out of their last three matches, and has a favorable schedule during the final week of regular season play.
Williamsburg will play Lynn Camp twice on the road before Barbourville and Clay County. The Lady Yellow Jackets will then face off against McCreary Central and Jackson County on the road.
Williamsburg will play Corbin in the 50th District Tournament semifinals on Monday, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. All district tournament games will be played at Williamsburg.
