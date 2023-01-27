BARBOURVILLE — Barbourville snapped its three-game losing streak on Friday by defeating Williamsburg for the second time this season with a 58-50 decision.
Led by Lauren Smith’s 21-point scoring effort, the Lady Tigers (4-10) fought back from a four-point halftime deficit (25-21), and used a 24-12 run in the third quarter to take command of the game.
Sarah Smith also scored in double figures for Barbourville, finishing with 11 points while Danni Jordan added 10 points.
The eight-point loss turned out to be Williamsburg’s seventh in a row. Maddy Hopkins led the Lady Yellow Jackets (7-11) with 16 points while Allie Wilson scored 14 points. Abby Moses finished with 10 points.
Williamsburg will be back in action at home on Saturday against Burgin with tipoff scheduled for 2 p.m. Barbourville will play Martin County on the road Saturday at 6 p.m.
