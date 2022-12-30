WILLIAMSBURG — Maddy Hopkins came up clutch for the second consecutive game, scoring a game-high 30 points while leading Williamsburg to the Bill Perkins Classic championship with a slim 63-62 win over Lynn Camp.
The Lady Yellow Jacket eighth grader was coming off a career-high 32 point scoring effort from the day before. Hopkins finished Friday’s game against the Lady Wildcats with 10 rebounds, four 3-pointers, and a 12-of-17 shooting effort from the free-throw line.
Allie Wilson followed with 25 points while Zoie Brown turned in a seven-point scoring effort for Williamsburg, who improved to 6-3 overall.
“We started off slow in the first quarter and really stepped it up in the second,” Williamsburg coach Emily Downey said. “We had several players step up when we needed it most. Even though we got in foul trouble the second half, I’m proud of our girls for finishing strong as a team. The team as a whole improved defensively and contributed to rebounds, steals, and blocks. We need games like today to grow and develop. It was a great opportunity to put our kids in different situations that we’ll see throughout the year.
“Maddy Hopkins hit some crucial 3s for us in order to keep the lead as well 10 rebounds,” she added. “Allie Wilson ran the floor well tonight and it was a big part in our success.”
Abby Mabe led Lynn Camp with 25 points, and three 3-pointers while Alissa Crumpler added 19 points. Lauren Partin scored seven points while Bella Blevins finished with six points, and Ashton Foley scored one point.
The Lady Yellow Jackets built a 32-22 lead at halftime but the Lady Wildcats cut their deficit to 43-41 entering the fourth quarter after outscoring Williamsburg, 19-11, in the third quarter.
The Lady Yellow Jackets sealed the deal from the free-throw line during the final eight minutes by hitting 11-of-14 free throw attempts during the game’s final eight minutes.
Hopkins scored 12 points in the fourth quarter while also knocking down a crucial 3-pointer while Wilson added seven points, and Foley scored one point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.