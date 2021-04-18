1

Some of the Williamsburg girls' track and field team's seniors pose with the Coal Miners Memorial Invitational first-place trophy. | Photo Submitted

HARLAN — Williamsburg’s girls’ track and field team turned in one of its best performances of the season this past weekend, capturing first-place honors in the Coal Miners Memorial Invitational.

Williamsburg finished with five first-place efforts with Mikkah Siler winning the 100 Meter Dash (13.67), and the High Jump (4-6) while Nevaeh Warren placed first in the 800 Meter Run (2:34.28), and Lylah Mattingly placed first in the 100 Meter Hurdles (17.75), and the 300 Meter Hurdles (50.98). Williamsburg’s boys’ team finished third with 98 points as Gavin Thomas placed first in the 100 Meter Dah (11.77) while the 4x100 Meter Relay team had a first-place effort, finishing in a time of 46.49.

Whitley County’s girls’ team placed 13th with nine points as Abby Stone turned in a fourth-place finish in the 100 Meter Hurdles (20.01), and a fifth-place finish in the 300 Meter Hurdles (58.04). Whitley County’s boys’ placed 12th with 11 points as Austin Gibbs turned in a second-place finish in the 400 Meter Dash.

Lynn Camp placed 12th in the girls' division, finishing with nine points. Abby Mabe placed fourth in the 200 Meter Dash (29.30), and fifth in the 400 Meter Dash (1:06.47).

Listed below are boys’ and girls’ individual top-five finishes

Girls

Williamsburg

100 METER DASH

13.67 Mikkah Siler 1st

14.05 Zoie Brown 2nd

200 METER DASH

28.11 Mikkah Siler 2nd

29.29 Lylah Mattingly 3rd

400 METER DASH

1:04.02 Mikkah Siler 2nd

800 METER RUN

2:34.28 Nevaeh Warren 1st

1600 METER RUN

5:46.72 Nevaeh Warren 2nd

3200 METER RUN

12:45.43 Nevaeh Warren 2nd

100 METER HURDLES

17.75 Lylah Mattingly 1st

300 METER HURDLES

50.98 Lylah Mattingly 1st

4X400 METER RELAY

4:57.24 Relay Team 3rd

4X800 METER RELAY

11:23.69 Relay Team 2nd

HIGH JUMP

4-6 Mikkah Siler 1st

LONG JUMP

13-6 Lylah Mattingly 4th

TRIPLE JUMP

28-4.75 Sabrina Lewis 4th

POLE VAULT

6-0 Ashley Chapman 2nd

5-6 Sabrina Lewis 3rd

Whitley County

100 METER HURDLES

20.01 Abby Stone 4th

300 METER HURDLES

58.04 Abby Stone 5th

Lynn Camp

200 METER DASH

29.30 Abby Mabe 4th 

400 METER DASH

1:06.47 Abby Mabe 5th

Boys

Williamsburg

100 METER DASH

11.77 Gavon Thomas 1st

11.94 Jayden Rainwater 5th

200 METER DASH

24.14 Jayden Rainwater 3rd

800 METER RUN

2:18.24 Robel Schwarz 5th

300 METER HURDLES

49.51 Max Rose 5th

4X100 METER RELAY

46.49 Relay Team 1st

4X400 METER RELAY

4:04.90 Relay Team 4th

4X800 METER RELAY

9:31.05 Relay Team 4th

HIGH JUMP

5-6 Jayden Rainwater 3rd

LONG JUMP

17-8.75 Ben Hale 4th

TRIPLE JUMP

35-10 Ben Hale 4th

POLE VAULT

8-0 Ben Hale 5th

DISCUS

98-9.25 Joseph West 4th

SHOT PUT

41-7.5 Bronson Bates 2nd

41-1.5 Justin Decker 4th

Whitley County

400 METER DASH

54.22 Austin Gibbs 2nd

Coal Miners Memorial Invitational

Girls Team Results

1. Williamsburg 141, 2. Harlan County 113.75, 3. North Laurel 105, 4. South Laurel 75.50, 5. Leslie County 72, 6. Middlesboro 37, 7. Perry County Central 34, 8. Harlan 26, 9. Knox Central 18.75, 10. Letcher County Central 16, 11. Red Bird 14, 12. Lynn Camp 9, 13. Whitley County 9, 14. Oneida Baptist Institute 8, 15. Bell County 6.

Boys Team Results

1. Harlan County 154.50, 2. North Laurel 150, 3. Williamsburg 98, 4. Middlesboro 59, 5. South Laurel 58, 6. Knox Central 32.50, 7. Harlan 31.50, 8. Perry County Central 28, 9. Leslie County 22, 10. Bell County 16, 11. Letcher County Central 12, 12. Whitley County 11, 13. Oneida Baptist Institute 9, 14. Clay County 7, 15. Barbourville 0.50.

