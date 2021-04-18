HARLAN — Williamsburg’s girls’ track and field team turned in one of its best performances of the season this past weekend, capturing first-place honors in the Coal Miners Memorial Invitational.
Williamsburg finished with five first-place efforts with Mikkah Siler winning the 100 Meter Dash (13.67), and the High Jump (4-6) while Nevaeh Warren placed first in the 800 Meter Run (2:34.28), and Lylah Mattingly placed first in the 100 Meter Hurdles (17.75), and the 300 Meter Hurdles (50.98). Williamsburg’s boys’ team finished third with 98 points as Gavin Thomas placed first in the 100 Meter Dah (11.77) while the 4x100 Meter Relay team had a first-place effort, finishing in a time of 46.49.
Whitley County’s girls’ team placed 13th with nine points as Abby Stone turned in a fourth-place finish in the 100 Meter Hurdles (20.01), and a fifth-place finish in the 300 Meter Hurdles (58.04). Whitley County’s boys’ placed 12th with 11 points as Austin Gibbs turned in a second-place finish in the 400 Meter Dash.
Lynn Camp placed 12th in the girls' division, finishing with nine points. Abby Mabe placed fourth in the 200 Meter Dash (29.30), and fifth in the 400 Meter Dash (1:06.47).
Listed below are boys’ and girls’ individual top-five finishes
Girls
Williamsburg
100 METER DASH
13.67 Mikkah Siler 1st
14.05 Zoie Brown 2nd
200 METER DASH
28.11 Mikkah Siler 2nd
29.29 Lylah Mattingly 3rd
400 METER DASH
1:04.02 Mikkah Siler 2nd
800 METER RUN
2:34.28 Nevaeh Warren 1st
1600 METER RUN
5:46.72 Nevaeh Warren 2nd
3200 METER RUN
12:45.43 Nevaeh Warren 2nd
100 METER HURDLES
17.75 Lylah Mattingly 1st
300 METER HURDLES
50.98 Lylah Mattingly 1st
4X400 METER RELAY
4:57.24 Relay Team 3rd
4X800 METER RELAY
11:23.69 Relay Team 2nd
HIGH JUMP
4-6 Mikkah Siler 1st
LONG JUMP
13-6 Lylah Mattingly 4th
TRIPLE JUMP
28-4.75 Sabrina Lewis 4th
POLE VAULT
6-0 Ashley Chapman 2nd
5-6 Sabrina Lewis 3rd
Whitley County
100 METER HURDLES
20.01 Abby Stone 4th
300 METER HURDLES
58.04 Abby Stone 5th
Lynn Camp
200 METER DASH
29.30 Abby Mabe 4th
400 METER DASH
1:06.47 Abby Mabe 5th
Boys
Williamsburg
100 METER DASH
11.77 Gavon Thomas 1st
11.94 Jayden Rainwater 5th
200 METER DASH
24.14 Jayden Rainwater 3rd
800 METER RUN
2:18.24 Robel Schwarz 5th
300 METER HURDLES
49.51 Max Rose 5th
4X100 METER RELAY
46.49 Relay Team 1st
4X400 METER RELAY
4:04.90 Relay Team 4th
4X800 METER RELAY
9:31.05 Relay Team 4th
HIGH JUMP
5-6 Jayden Rainwater 3rd
LONG JUMP
17-8.75 Ben Hale 4th
TRIPLE JUMP
35-10 Ben Hale 4th
POLE VAULT
8-0 Ben Hale 5th
DISCUS
98-9.25 Joseph West 4th
SHOT PUT
41-7.5 Bronson Bates 2nd
41-1.5 Justin Decker 4th
Whitley County
400 METER DASH
54.22 Austin Gibbs 2nd
Coal Miners Memorial Invitational
Girls Team Results
1. Williamsburg 141, 2. Harlan County 113.75, 3. North Laurel 105, 4. South Laurel 75.50, 5. Leslie County 72, 6. Middlesboro 37, 7. Perry County Central 34, 8. Harlan 26, 9. Knox Central 18.75, 10. Letcher County Central 16, 11. Red Bird 14, 12. Lynn Camp 9, 13. Whitley County 9, 14. Oneida Baptist Institute 8, 15. Bell County 6.
Boys Team Results
1. Harlan County 154.50, 2. North Laurel 150, 3. Williamsburg 98, 4. Middlesboro 59, 5. South Laurel 58, 6. Knox Central 32.50, 7. Harlan 31.50, 8. Perry County Central 28, 9. Leslie County 22, 10. Bell County 16, 11. Letcher County Central 12, 12. Whitley County 11, 13. Oneida Baptist Institute 9, 14. Clay County 7, 15. Barbourville 0.50.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.