CORBIN — Lynn Camp’s boys’ and girls’ tennis teams continue to impress. Both teams picked up wins over Williamsburg this past week.
The Wildcats won, 3-0, while the Lady Wildcats pulled off a 2-1 victory.
“This was a hustle win if I've ever seen one,” Lynn Camp coach Damien Hammons said. “Our players covered every square inch of that court, and I couldn't be more impressed.
“This win means a lot to our increasingly experienced team,” Lynn Camp assistant coach Sydney Fawbush added. “Our program is ready to move to the next level.”
Boys
Lynn Camp 3, Williamsburg 0
Singles
No. 1 Max Carnes (LC) def. Ashton Evans (W), 6-4
No. 2 JD Phipps (LC) def. Isaiah Russell (W), 6-4
No. 3 Carter Foley (LC) def. Davian Hamlin (W), 6-0
Girls
Lynn Camp 2, Williamsburg 1
Singles
No. 1 Layla Mackenzie (LC) def. Natellie Mattie (W), 6-0
No. 2 Olivia Harvey (W) def. Charlotte Hobbs (LC), 6-5
No. 3 Emma Maurer (LC) def. Riley Hayes (W), 6-2
