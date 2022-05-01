OWENSBORO — Lynn Camp’s stay in the Class All ‘A’ Classic State Fastpitch Tournament didn’t last as long as head coach Nikki Hendrix would have liked
Despite the Lady Wildcats’ 0-3 mark, Hendrix said the experience gained while participating against some of the state’s top teams will only make her team better.
“We played very well the first game and was winning in the sixth and then we had a bad inning and let them take the lead,” she said. “The next two games were harder for us. Both teams were very good, definitely two of the best teams we’ve seen all year.
“After we lost the first game, it took our momentum away, and we couldn’t regain it,” Hendrix added. “The level of competition we played will help us prepare for the remaining games on our schedule. We’ve got two weeks before we get ready for district, and we are close to being 100 percent healthy. I’m still very proud of this team for making it to state.”
Lynn Camp posted an 0-3 mark in pool play, falling to Walton-Verona in a heartbreaker, 7-6, before dropping a 16-1 decision to Russellville. The Lady Wildcats followed with a 15-0 loss to Owensboro Catholic.
