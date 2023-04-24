CORBIN — Lynn Camp picked up two big wins over Bell County on Monday, improving to 12-10 while snapping the Lady Bobcats’ (9-6) five-game win streak during the process.
The Lady Wildcats won the first game, 12-2, before picking up the nightcap victory, 4-2.
“We played tonight like we are capable of playing,” Lynn Camp coach Nikki Hendrix said. “I’m very proud of the girls. We had a couple of games last week where we didn’t play well so we take some time to get refocused, that’s why we looked like a different team tonight.
“Both of my pitchers, Jorja Carnes and Allie Messer, pitched great both games,” she added. “Haylie Gray had a very good defensive game at second base. Overall, I am very happy with how my girls did against a very good Bell County team.”
Game Two
Lynn Camp 4, Bell County 2
The Lady Wildcats capped off the sweep behind a solid pitching effort from Allison Messer, who pitched five innings while allowing only three hits, and two earned runs. She also struck out six batters.
Bell County took a 1-0 lead in the first inning before Lynn Camp answered with three runs in the second inning. The Lady Bobcats added another run in the third inning before the Lady Wildcats put the game away with an insurance run in the fourth inning.
Lily Henize went 2-for-2 with one run scored while Julie Moore had a hit, and scored once. Lauren Partin also had a hit while Cambree Prewitt and Jorja Carnes each scored one run apiece.
Mataya Ausmus led the Lady Bobcats with two hits and a run scored while Addison Maiden had a hit.
Aumus took the loss, allowing four hits, and four earned runs while striking out five batters.
Game One
Lynn Camp 12, Bell County 2
The Lady Wildcats scored 10 runs in the first inning, and that’s all they would need after picking up a key 12-2 win over regional for Bell County.
Jorja Carnes turned in a stellar effort in the pitcher’s circle, allowing five hits, and one earned run in five innings of work. She struck out five batters.
Allison Messer led Lynn Camp with a 3-for-4 effort at the plate with one run scored while Lauren Partin had a double and a triple while driving in three runs, and scoring twice.
Carnes went 2-for-3 with three RBI and one run scored.
Julie Moore was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Haylie Gray was 2-for-3 with one run scored while Chelsea Hendrickson, and Cambree Prewitt both finished with a hit, and two runs scored apiece. Emma Burnette had a hit and a run scored while Lily Henize finished with a hit, and an RBI.
Jayda Boateng led the Lady Bobcats with two hits, an RBI, and a run scored while Kylee Greer-Gann had a hit and a RBI.
Mataya Aumus had a hit and a run scored while Jordan Muncy finished with a hit.
Ausmus took the loss, allowing 15 hits and 12 earned runs while striking out six batters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.