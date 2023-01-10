LOG MOUNTAIN — Bell County captured its season-best fourth win in a row with a 77-30 win over Lynn Camp.
The Lady Bobcats (12-3) continue to build off their Kentucky 2A, Section 7 championship win by jumping out to a 25-13 lead and never looking back.
David Teague’s squad led 40-22 at halftime before outscoring the Lady Wildcats, 37-8, in the second half.
Mataya Ausmus led Bell County with five 3-pointers and 23 points while Gracie Jo Wilder added 17 points. Lauren McGeorge turned in a 15-point scoring effort.
Alissa Crumpler led Lynn Camp with 13 points while Bella Blevins added five points.
Bell County will travel to Owensboro Friday to participate in the Kentucky 2A State Tournament. The Lady Bobcats will play Taylor County at 4:30 p.m.
The Lady Wildcats will be back in action Saturday on the road against Jackson County. The game is scheduled for a 2 p.m. start.
