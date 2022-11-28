Mataya Ausmus started her senior season with a bang, leading Bell County with 17 points during the Lady Bobcats’ 54-12 win over Lynn Camp.
Ausmus scored nine points in the first quarter while finishing the game with three 3-pointers.
Lynn Camp (0-1) never got on track offensively, connecting with only four field goals in the loss.
Julie Moore led the Lady Wildcats with six points while Abby Mabe followed with a three-point effort.
Lauren McGeorge and Gracie Jo Wilder each scored 11 points apiece for Bell County while Kairi Lamb added five points, and Nevaeh Allen scored four points.
“I thought our focus and energy was good early,” Bell County coach David Teague said. “I thought we did some good things defensively. We didn’t shoot the ball particularly great tonight but it’s early and that will come. I thought our older kids were good leaders for our young kids tonight getting some early varsity experience.”
Bell County built a 16-2 lead at the end of the first quarter while leading 36-4 at halftime.
Lamb scored six points while Ausmus added five points in the second quarter, allowing the Lady Bobcats to outscore Lynn Camp, 20-2.
Bell County put the finishing touches on the win in the third quarter as five points by Wilder and a 3-pointer by Ausmus increased the Lady Bobcats’ advantage to 48-12 entering the fourth quarter.
“We struggled early and often with taking care of the ball,” Lynn Camp coach Josh Mobley said. “Another aspect that created us some problems was in the rebounding department. Offensively we moved the ball decently at times but have to continue to progress on moving the ball around the floor while executing our sets. These are all things that we will work on more day by day, and pick back up on tomorrow at practice. Bell County is a good team and a solid program so hats off to them tonight.”
Bell County will be back in action Friday on the road against Russell County while Lynn Camp will host Whitley County on Thursday.
