CORBIN — Coach Josh Mobley is beginning to like what he sees out of his Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats.
After starting the season with a 3-18 mark, Lynn Camp has won two of its last three games after defeating Williamsburg, 61-57, on Friday.
Three players scored in double figures for the Lady Wildcats (5-19) with Alissa Crumpler leading the way with 16 points. Abby Mabe followed with 15 points while Lindsey Cox scored 12 points.
Lynn Camp trailed 28-24 at halftime, and 42-39 at the end of the third quarter before outscoring the Lady Yellow Jackets, 22-15, in the final eight minutes.
“The effort and intensity tonight was tremendous especially with the press and the the turnovers that we created,” Mobley said. “That led to some easier looks at the basket for offense. We also played well offensively when we moved the ball with ball reversals to make the defense work before moving to the best shots available. The game was very physical, and I felt that the girls responded very well to the physicality in the game.
“We still have to box out and rebound better so that we can end possessions with defensive rebounds and not second chance points for the opponents,” he added. “I'm very proud of the girls and them having enough composure to make big shots down the stretch and closing this one out strong. Another quick turnaround as we have to go to Harlan Independent tomorrow night.”
Eighth-grader Maddy Hopkins led Williamsburg (9-13) with 28 points while Presley Spicer scored 16 points.
Lynn Camp will travel to play Harlan Saturday at 7:30 p.m. while Williamsburg will hit the road Saturday and play Clay County at 1 p.m.
