CORBIN — Nikki Hendrix’s Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats didn’t get the sweep they were wanting during Monday’s doubleheader, but they did manage to spilt a pair of games with McCreary Central.
Lynn Camp (3-2) dropped the first game, 9-4, before winning the nightcap, 7-2.
Game One: McCreary Central 9, Lynn Camp 4
The Lady Raiders led 3-2 heading into the fourth inning and scored five runs to put the game away, and record a 9-4 win.
Jorja Carnes and Cambree Prewitt led Lynn Camp with two hits apiece. Allie Messer hit her fourth home run while finishing with a hit and two RBI.
“Jorja Carnes pitched a great game with only one earned run, but our defense committed six errors,” Hendrix said. “We can’t play that way defensively and expect to win games. Jorja, Cambree Prewitt, and Allie Messer done well at the plate."
Game Two: Lynn Camp 7, McCreary Central 2
Allie Messer hurled a gem in the pitcher’s circle, allowing three hits and one earned run while striking out eight batters during the Lady Wildcats' 7-2 win.
Messer also helped her own cause by going 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBI. Emma Burnette finished with a hit and two RBI while Chelsea Hendrickson finished with a hit, an RBI, and two runs scored.
“Emma Burnette came in to pinch hit in the bottom of the fourth, and with two runners on, and the game tied, hit a triple to take the lead,” Hendrix said. “We played much better defensively and came away with the win.”
