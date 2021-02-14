CORBIN — The Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats came oh, so close to picking up one of their biggest wins of the season but saw a 16-2 first-quarter lead evaporate and turn into a 61-56 overtime loss on Saturday.
Despite seeing Abby Mabe score 14 points while Jorja Cranes added 11 points and Natalie Fanella finish with nine, the Lady Wildcats had no answer for Angel Wynn. She hit six 3-pointers and scored 22 points while Aymanni Wynn added 16 points.
Lynn Camp hit two 3-pointers while receiving six points from Fanella to build a 16-2 first-quarter advantage.
Harlan cut its deficit to 24-21 at halftime and held a 39-37 advantage at the end of the third quarter before the Lady Wildcats were able to force overtime after outscoring the Lady Green Dragons, 11-9, during the final eight minutes of regulation.
Isabella Blevins hit two 3-pointers for Lynn Camp in overtime but it wasn’t enough as Harlan managed to outscore the Lady Wildcats, 13-8.
Lynn Camp is scheduled to be back in action at home Tuesday against Corbin. The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.