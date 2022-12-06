A solid defensive effort combined with clutch shooting led to Lynn Camp's first victory of the season.
The Lady Wildcats (1-2) scored a season-best 47 points during their 47-44 win over Middlesboro, who fell to 0-3.
Lynn Camp built leads of 10-9, and 28-17, at the end of the first and second quarters, only to see the Lady Yellow Jackets rally in the second half.
Middlesboro cut its deficit to 38-32 entering the fourth quarter before seeing the Lady Wildcats score nine points in the final eight minutes to pull out the win.
“Everyone stepped up tonight and was aggressive on the defensive end,” Lynn Camp coach Josh Mobley said. “We forced them into a lot of turnover situations defensively tonight and took advantage of that at times with transition and fast break opportunities. We were much cleaner in the first half with our offensive execution of sets and moving the ball to the best shot available.
“We took care of the ball overall much better,” he added. “I am very proud of these girls and how hard they are working for our team and our community. We will continue to work hard in practices, and get ready for Cumberland County this Saturday.”
Abby Mabe led the way for Lynn Camp with 20 points and four 3-pointers, while Alissa Crumpler followed with an eight-point scoring effort.
Keevi Betts led the Lady Yellow Jackets with a game-high 26 points while Halaya Brown added 11 points.
Middlesboro will be back in action Wednesday against Hazard while Lynn Camp will host Cumberland County Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.