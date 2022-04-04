MYRTLE BEACH, SC — Lynn Camp’s nine-game win streak came to an end during its first game participating in the Cal Ripken Experience on Monday.
The Lady Wildcats (10-2) took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning against Boyd County before the Lady Lions rallied to take a 3-2 advantage. Lynn Camp answered with two runs in the top of the sixth but its 4-3 edge was short-lived as Boyd County answered with two runs of its own in the bottom of the sixth to pick up a 5-4 victory.
“I’m proud of the girls, they played well,” Lynn Camp coach Nikki Hendrix said. “We had a couple of mistakes that made the difference in the game, but we didn’t give up. Boyd County is a very good softball team and this game lets the girls know that we can play with anyone.”
Hendrix’s squad finished with only three hits in the loss as Charity Steele connected with one of those that also drove in a run. Olivia Dozier and Gabriella Carollo also had hits for the Lady Wildcats. Jorja Carnes scored twice while Halle Mills scored once.
Mills suffered the loss in the pitcher’s circle, allowing six hits and four earned runs while striking out five batters.
Lynn Camp is scheduled to be back in action Tuesday at 1 p.m. against Lawrence County.
