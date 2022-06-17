CORBIN — The table was set for Nikki Hendrix’s Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats to make a run at the 51st District crown, and the 13th Region championship, but it seemed as if the wheels fell off once they captured the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic title back on April 15.
Lynn Camp was holding a 13-4 record, and looked to be on the right track to accomplish the goals they set out for at the beginning of the season.
But the Lady Wildcats (20-15) managed to finish the season going 7-11 while falling in the 51st District title game to Knox Central, and losing in the first round of the 13th Region Tournament to eventual champion Corbin, 13-3.
“We set goals at the beginning of each season and winning the All ‘A’ was number one on the list, followed by winning district, and winning 20-plus games,” Hendrix said. “We accomplished two of those goals. It stinks that we weren’t able to win district, but we were able to bring home an All ‘A’ region title and 20-plus wins.”
Lynn Camp began the season red-hot, putting together a nine-game win streak while also compiling a five-game win streak during the middle of the season, but then the Lady Wildcats followed with a seven-game losing skid.
“Some keys to our success would definitely be a combination of pitching and hitting,” Hendrix said. “Halle Mills had a great season on the mound, striking out over 200 batters. I had six players batting over .350 this season.
“We had so much excitement and momentum building up to the All ‘A’, like I mentioned earlier, that was our goal,” she added. “We played lights out and once we won it, we were like ‘shew, we did it.’ I do believe we lost some of our fire after we won, and lost some games that we should’ve won.
“We had been chasing the All ‘A’ for years and we’ve finally gotten over that hump,” Hendrix continued. “This was the first year we had beaten Middlesboro, too. Jorja Carnes and Savanah Thacker got some pitching experience on the varsity level that will help us next year. Then you add Allie Messer in the pitching rotation, I feel confident we will be OK in the circle. I think the younger players have seen us be successful, like going to state, and they know what it takes to get to that level.”
Graduation hit Lynn Camp hard after the season, and the Lady Wildcats will be hard pressed to repeat last season’s feats.
“Losing Halle, Katie, Gabby, Livy, and Hanah will be a big loss for next season,” Hendrix said. “These girls have always been there, every workout, every practice, and it’s going to be weird not having them around. They have played such a large part in the success of this program and I’m definitely going to miss them.
“We are going to be young next season,” she added. “I don’t want to say rebuilding because these young players have some varsity experience and are ready to step up and play. I feel like we have the program in a place where when we graduate a starter, we have a kid ready to take their spot. Obviously, it’ll be hard to replace our seniors but hopeful these young kids will be ready to step in and perform.”
