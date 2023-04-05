MYRTLE BEACH, SC — Lynn Camp finished its stay in the Cal Ripken Experience dropping a 13-0 decision to Ohio’s Conotton Valley High School.
It marked the second consecutive game the Lady Wildcats (4-7) were no-hit, and third consecutive game they were shut out. Lynn Camp was outscored, 35-0, during its three-game stay in South Carolina, and has now dropped four games in a row.
“We didn’t hit the ball well and played three innings of good defense,” Lynn Camp coach Nikki Hendrix said. “This trip has let me know what things we really need to work on to get better. Not only is this trip about playing a high level of competition, but also about team bonding. These ladies have grown together on and off the field.”
The Lady Wildcats fell behind 4-0 after three innings of play before Conotton Valley scored eight runs in the fourth inning to put the game away.
Lynn Camp also committed eight errors as pitcher Jorja Carnes tossed five innings, allowing nine hits, and only three earned runs while striking out five batters.
Tuesday’s Game
Lynn Camp’s struggles at the plate carried over into Tuesday’s 10-0 loss to Moore Catholic.
After being limited to two hits in Monday’s loss to Lawrence County, the Lady Wildcats were no-hit this time around while striking out eight times.
Moore Catholic took charge by scoring two runs in the first inning, a run in the second inning, six runs in the third inning, and one run in the fifth inning.
The Lady Wildcats (4-6) committed only four errors in the loss Tuesday, improving on Monday’s nine-error effort against Lawrence County.
“We played better defensively today against a really good ball team and we put the ball in play, but we weren’t able to get on base,” Lynn Camp coach Nikki Hendrix said. “We faced the best pitcher that we’ve seen this season and was able to make contact. Our effort and focus was really good today and we’re going to take that and how we played and hopefully carry it over into the next game.”
Jorja Carnes started the game and lasted four innings, allowing 12 hits and only one earned run while striking out two batters. Allison Messer tossed one/third of an inning, allowing two hits and one earned run.
