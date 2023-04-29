OWENSBORO — Lynn Camp’s stay in the All ‘A’ Classic Fastpitch State Tournament lasted three games with the Lady Wildcats dropping all three of their pool game matchups.
Lynn Camp opened with a 3-1 loss to Paintsville before falling, 13-1 to Owensboro Catholic. The Lady Wildcats (12-14) ended their stay with a 7-2 setback to Bethlehem.
Nikki Hendrix’s squad will be back in action Monday on the road against 51st District rival Knox Central.
Saturday’s Games
Pool Play
Game Three
Bethlehem 7, Lynn Camp 2
The Lady Wildcats finished their stay in the All ‘A’ Classic Fastpitch State Tournament with a 7-2 loss to Bethlehem.
Lynn Camp dug itself a 5-0 hole before scoring two runs in the top of the fourth inning to make the score, 5-2. Bethlehem added two more insurance runs to complete the win.
Allison Messer led Lynn Camp with two hits and an RBI while Lily Henize had two hits and scored once. Julie Moore finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored while Haylie Gray had a hit.
Jorja Carnes took the loss, pitching six innings while allowing 15 hits, and seven earned runs. She struck out two batters.
Game Two
Owensboro Catholic 13, Lynn Camp 1
The Lady Wildcats scored first with a run in the top of the first inning, but Owensboro Catholic answered with 13 runs, and never looked back during its 13-1 victory.
Lynn Camp managed six hits with Allison Messer going 2-for-2 with an RBI while Lauren Partin was 2-for-2 with one run scored. Chelsea Hendrickson and Cambree Prewitt each finished with a hit.
Wilson took the loss, pitching 2 1/3 of an inning while allowing nine hits and nine earned runs. She finished with one strikeout. Julie Moore pitched 2/3 of an inning, allowing two hits and three earned runs while striking out a batter.
Game One
Paintsville 3, Lynn Camp 1
The Lady Wildcats fell behind 2-0 in the first inning and never recovered during their 3-1 loss in pool play action.
Lynn Camp’s lone run came in the fourth inning while Paintsville added a run in the sixth inning to seal the win.
Lauren Partin had a hit and a run scored while Allison Messer finished with two hits and an RBI.
Jorja Carnes took the loss, pitching six innings while allowing nine hits and two earned runs, and finishing with eight strikeouts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.