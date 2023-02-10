CORBIN — It was a long night for Josh Mobley’s Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats.
After getting off on the right foot, to begin the game, the Lady Wildcats (5-22) had no answer for Owsley County’s perimeter shooting.
The Lady Owls knocked down 11 3-pointers en route to an easy 71-40 win over Lynn Camp on Thursday.
The duo of Carly Smith (22 points), and Laya Lynch (21 points) combined to score 43 points for the Lady Owls.
Alissa Crumpler turned out to be the Lady Wildcats’ lone player scoring in double figures with 11 points. Abby Mabe followed with nine points while Lindsey Cox had eight points.
“We started out very early with some intensity in our press, and some decent rotations in the half court defensive sets as well,” Mobley said. “We also began the game rebounding pretty well. Then their guards started knocking down a lot of threes for the rest of the night. We tried some different things defensively, but that still didn't slow down their shot making ability.
“Tip of the cap to Owsley County as they had a solid performance tonight,” he added. “Time to prepare tomorrow at practice for our senior day and last home game on Saturday afternoon.”
Lynn Camp will host Tennessee’s Mount Pisgah Christian Academy Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
