CORBIN — Middlesboro notched its first win of the season, going on the road to hand Lynn Camp a 50-44 setback on Monday.
Keevie Betts lit up the scoreboard throughout the contest, finishing with 29 points while nailing six 3-pointers. Adyson Larew added eight points while Trinity Partin turned in a five-point effort.
The Lady Yellow Jackets (1-5) led throughout the contest but the Lady Wildcats remained within striking distance.
Lynn Camp trailed 11-9 after the first quarter, and 35-28 as Middlesboro’s Betts knocked down five 3-pointers in the second quarter while adding 19 points.
The Lady Wildcats trailed, 40-33, entering the fourth quarter, and attempted to rally, but Middlesboro held them off, pulling out the six-point win.
Abby Mabe led Lynn Camp with 11 points while Lauren Partin followed with 10 points. Alissa Crumpler added nine points.
Saturday’s game
Josh Mobley’s Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats got a much-needed win at the right time on Saturday.
Led by Alissa Crumpler’s 13-point scoring effort, the Lady Wildcats (2-4) snapped a two-game losing skid by recording a 51-41 win over Thomas Walker, Va.
Lynn Camp was needing some momentum heading into next week’s slate of Middlesboro, Adair County, and Clay County.
Mobley received a balanced attack with eight players scoring in the win. Abby Mabe joined Crumpler in double figures, finishing with 12 points while Julie Moore, Lauren Partin, and Sayde Mobley each scored six points apiece.
“We moved the ball well and executed well at times,” Mobley said. “We still have to continue to work on not turning the ball over. We won most of the 50/50 balls today so our hustle and effort were there. We pressed well and caused them to turn the ball over a lot. Our defense today also contributed to some easy buckets on offense. As always we will continue to work and get ready for Middlesboro on Monday.”
The Lady Wildcats’ margin of victory could have been even better but they struggled from the free-throw line, hitting only 12-of-24 shot attempts.
Lynn Camp’s defensive effort was out on full display in the first quarter. Led by three points from both Mabe, and Crumpler, the Lady Wildcats built a 9-2 lead while limiting Thomas Walker to only one field goal in the first quarter.
Mabe added four points in the second quarter, allowing Lynn Camp to hold a 21-15 lead at halftime.
The Lady Wildcats outscored Thomas Walker, 30-26, in the second half to pull out the win.
Crumpler scored eight points during the final two quarters of play while Mobley connected with two key 3-pointers.
