Lynn Camp suffered its second setback in a row on Monday during its road trip to McCreary Central.
The Lady Wildcats were held to their second lowest point total of the season, falling to the Lady Raiders, 59-27.
The 59 points were the most Lynn Camp has allowed all season, as the Lady Wildcats fell to 1-4.
Lynn Camp fell behind 13-7 during the first quarter, and trailed, 26-11 at halftime.
Things didn’t get any better in the second half as the Lady Wildcats’ offensive struggles continued. They were outscored, 33-16, during the game’s final 16 minutes.
Alissa Crumpler led Lynn Camp with nine points while Abby Mabe added eight points.
The Lady Wildcats will be back in action Saturday at home against Thomas Walker. The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.
SATURDAY’S GAME
A slow start led to Lynn Camp’s 55-39 loss at home to Cumberland County on Saturday.
The Lady Wildcats (1-3) managed to score a combined 12 points in the first and second quarters and couldn’t recover.
Cumberland County grabbed a 12-6 lead in the first quarter, and cruised the remainder of the game, leading 23-12 at halftime, and 33-25 entering the fourth quarter.
Lynn Camp finished with only nine field goals in the loss while struggling at the free-throw line, hitting on 9-of-16 shot attempts.
Alissa Crumpler led the way with 18 points while Abby Mabe finished with 10 points, and Julie Moore had five points.
