MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina — After reeling off nine straight wins, Nikki Hendrix’s Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats have dropped two games in a row.
Lynn Camp (10-2) committed eight errors during its 11-0 loss to Lawrence County but will look to get back on track Thursday against Louisville Mercy at 1 p.m.
“We came to the Myrtle Beach Cal Ripken Experience knowing the competition would be the best in the state,” Hendrix said. “We came to bond as a team and grow from the experience and I’m proud to say that we have grown in both.
“In today’s game we didn’t have many hits, but we did put the ball in play and have the other team make plays,” she added. “Gabby Carollo has continued to play well for us and I’m excited to watch her and the rest of the Lady Cats play this season.”
The Lady Wildcats finished with only two hits as Gabriella Carollo posted a 2-for-2 effort at the plate.
The Lady Bulldogs scored three runs apiece in the first, third and fifth inning while adding a run apiece in the second and fourth innings.
