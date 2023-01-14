MCKEE — Troubles with rebounding, and defending the post played huge roles in Lynn Camp’s sixth straight loss, a 66-25 setback to Jackson County on Saturday.
The Lady Wildcats (3-13) had struggles on offense as well, finishing with only seven field goals.
The Lady Generals (14-3) dominated from beginning to end, jumping out to a 23-6 lead in the first quarter while never looking back. They had leads of 42-13, and 57-19 at the end of the second and third quarters.
“We had issues the entire game with rebounding today as they dominated the glass,” Lynn Camp coach Josh Mobley said. “We struggled defensively with defending the high low looks in the post. We also struggled getting going offensively with moving the ball around to get to good shots. Their length and size bothered us once again.
“We did a decent job at times of taking care of the ball,” he added. “We will rest up and prepare for Harlan Independent on Tuesday, and getting our team refocused and ready for district play that is upcoming very soon.”
Kylee Shannon led Jackson County with 14 points while Maddie Curry and Abby Gilbert each scored 12 points apiece. Jenna Creech added eight points while Madi Marcum followed with seven points, and Adylin Truett added six points.
Abby Mabe continued to lead the way for Lynn Camp. She scored nine points while Julie Moore and Alissa Crumpler each had six points apiece.
The Lady Wildcats will be back in action Tuesday at home against Harlan with a 7:30 p.m. tip-off while the Lady Generals will host North Laurel on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
