HARLAN — Jackson County advanced to semifinal action of the 13th Region Girls All ‘A’ Classic Tournament by turning in a dominating, 72-29, win over Lynn Camp.
The Lady Generals built a 14-7 advantage in the first quarter, and their lead grew to 41-18 at halftime.
Jackson County put the finishing touches on its win by outscoring Lynn Camp, 31-11, during the second half.
Abby Gilbert led the way for the Lady Generals, scoring eight of her game-high 19 points in the third quarter. Kylee Shannon added 16 points while Kenady Ward added 10 points, and Maddie Curry finished with nine points.
Lynn Camp had three players score, as Abby Mabe’s 16 points led the Lady Wildcats while Alissa Crumpler followed with 11 points, and Julie Moore scored two points.
