CORBIN — Lynn Camp wrapped up regular season play on Thursday by winning its third straight game, a 14-0 victory over Bell County.
Julia Shepherd’s two-hit, three-RBI effort led the way at the plate while Madyson Roberts pitched a complete game, allowing only five hits while striking out six batters.
“We played a great game tonight,” Lynn Camp Coach Nikki Hendrix said. “We had several big hits and played great defense, with no errors. Katie Miller, Halle Mills, Julia Shepherd are hitting the ball very well. Mady Roberts is pitching well on the mound. I believe we are playing our best ball right now. The girls are self-motivated and ready to prove themselves.”
The Lady Wildcats (19-14) took control early, scoring eight runs in the first inning while adding five runs in the second inning and one more run in the third inning.
Gabriella Carollo finished with two hits and two RBI while Alissa Crumpler had two hits, two RBI, and two runs scored. Jorja Carnes also delivered two hits while finishing with one RBI and one run scored. Hanah Lay, Halle Mills, and Olivia Dozier each finished with a hit and an RBI apiece. Roberts collected a hit in the win.
