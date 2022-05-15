WILLIAMSBURG — After suffering a disappointing 12-2 loss to Jackson County on Friday, Lynn Camp responded with an impressive 15-2 victory against Williamsburg 24 hours later.
The Lady Wildcats connected with 12 hits and took advantage of nine errors to finish regular season play with a 19-13 mark.
Allison Messer picked up the win for Lynn Camp, tossing five innings while limiting Williamsburg hitters to five hits. She allowed only two earned runs and struck out three batters.
Gabriella Carollo was red-hot at the plate, finishing 4-for-4 with one RBI, and two runs scored. Katie Miller had two hits, one RBI, and two runs scored while Messer finished with two hits, and two RBI. Halle Mills had a hit, two RBI, and two runs scored while Jorja Carnes finished with a hit, two RBI, and a run scored. Chelsea Hendrickson delivered a hit and scored once while Hannah Lay drove in two runs, and scored twice. Olivia Dozier also scored in the win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.