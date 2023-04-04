MYRTLE BEACH, SC — Lynn Camp’s struggles at the plate carried over into Tuesday’s 10-0 loss to Moore Catholic.
After being limited to two hits in Monday’s loss to Lawrence County, the Lady Wildcats were no-hit this time around while striking out eight times.
Moore Catholic took charge by scoring two runs in the first inning, a run in the second inning, six runs in the third inning, and one run in the fifth inning.
The Lady Wildcats (4-6) committed only four errors in the loss Tuesday, improving on Monday’s nine-error effort against Lawrence County.
“We played better defensively today against a really good ball team and we put the ball in play, but we weren’t able to get on base,” Lynn Camp coach Nikki Hendrix said. “We faced the best pitcher that we’ve seen this season and was able to make contact. Our effort and focus was really good today and we’re going to take that and how we played and hopefully carry it over into the next game.”
Jorja Carnes started the game and lasted four innings, allowing 12 hits and only one earned run while striking out two batters. Allison Messer tossed one/third of an inning, allowing two hits and one earned run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.