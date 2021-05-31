PINEVILLE — Lynn Camp ran into the region’s hottest team and gave Knox Central a run for its money before falling, 11-8, to the red-hot Lady Panthers in Monday’s 51st District Fastpitch Tournament title game.
The Lady Wildcats (20-15) had to play catch up with Knox Central (21-9) for most of the game even after taking a short-lived 1-0 lead in the first inning. The Lady Panthers answered with three runs in the bottom of the first while adding four runs in the second inning to take a 7-1 advantage.
Knox Central added four more runs during the remainder of the game to capture its 18th win in a row, and third win over Lynn Camp this season.
Gabriella Carollo and Olivia Dozier Both finished with two hits and two RBI apiece while Katie Miller connected with two hits and drove in one run. Halle Mills, Julia Shepherd, Jorja Carnes, and Madyson Roberts each finished with a hit apiece.
Roberts took the loss, allowing 15 hits and eight earned runs while striking out two batters.
Monday’s Game
51st District Fastpitch Tournament
Semifinal
Lynn Camp 2, Pineville 1
The Lady Wildcats has a scare during semifinal play but managed to beat Pineville for the fourth time this season, this time around with a slim 2-1 decision.
Lynn Camp fell behind 1-0 in the third quarter but managed to fight back and take the lead for good in the fourth inning with Jorja Carnes and Alissa Crumpler both delivering run-scoring hits.
Halle Mills led the Lady Wildcats with two hits while both Carnes and Crumpler finished with a hit and an RBI apiece. Julia Shepherd, Gabriella Carollo, Olivia Dozier, and Abby Miller each finished with a hit apiece.
Mills got the win, tossing five innings while allowing only four hits and an earned run. She struck out eight batters. Madyson Roberts earned the save, tossing two innings, allowing a hit, and striking out two batters.
