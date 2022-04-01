CORBIN — Lynn Camp remains the hottest team in the 13th Region after holding off Harlan County on Friday while winning, 16-14.
The game was tied at 14 apiece until Gabby Carollo delivered a two-run single that turned out to be the eventual game-winning hit.
The two teams combined for 29 hits and 14 errors with the Lady Wildcats (10-1) committing nine of those.
Lynn Camp’s pitchers surrendered nine earned runs as Jorja Carnes lasted two innings in the pitcher’s circle, allowing six earned runs and seven hits while Halle Mills came in relief and pitched the final five innings, allowing eight hits and three earned runs while striking out nine batters.
"We started Jorja Carnes tonight on the mound and she did a great job," Lynn Camp coach Nikki Hendrix said. "I brought in Halle Mills later in the game, she also pitched a great game. She recorded her 100th strikeout of the season tonight. Our defense was flat tonight, we made several silly mistakes that this veteran team shouldn’t be making. Luckily our bats kept us in the game and we were able to score each inning and keep the lead.
"I’ll be honest, this game made me nervous, so I’m glad these ladies stepped and played error-free at the end of the game when Harlan County had runners in scoring position," she added. "We scrimmaged Harlan County at the beginning of the season and beat them 14-1, and then again during regular season play 19-8, and it’s hard to beat a team three times. I’ll say Coach Burton and her team have improved a lot since our first meeting."
Lynn Camp led 6-2 at the end of the first inning and 8-6 entering the third inning as the Lady Black Bears remained within striking distance.
Harlan County cut its deficit to 9-8 after three innings to play while the Lady Wildcats pushed their lead to 11-8 after four innings of play.
Both teams scored three runs apiece in the fifth inning while the Lady Black Bears scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning to make the score 14-all.
Carollo came through when her team needed her most with the eventual game-winning two-run hit in the bottom of the sixth.
She finished with a team-best three hits and three RBI while scoring three times. Katie Miller and Hanah Lay both drove in three runs apiece and finished with a hit apiece. Charity Steele finished with two hits, two RBI, and three runs scored while Alissa Crumpler collected two hits, two RBI, and two runs scored. Olivia Dozier also drove in a run and finished with a hit.
