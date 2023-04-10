CORBIN — It only took Lynn Camp two and a half innings to advance in the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Fastpitch Tournament on Monday.
The Lady Wildcats snapped a four-game losing skid by defeating Red Bird, 16-0.
Julie Moore picked up the win, throwing three innings while allowing no hits and finishing with six strikeouts.
“We played really well,” Lynn Canp coach Nikki Hendrix said. “I started my freshman Julie Moore and she done really well, throwing a no-hitter. We are excited to be moving into the next round of the All A.”
Lynn Camp (5-7) scored 13 runs in the first inning and added three more runs in the second inning to seal the win.
Moore led the way with a hit, three RBI, and three runs scored while Cambree Prewitt finished with a hit, three RBI, and one run scored.
Laurel Partin was 2-for-2 with two RBI and one run scored.
Allison Messer finished with one hit, one RBI, and three runs scored.
Jorja Carnes scored three times while Chelsea Hendrickson was 1-for-2 with one RBI, and two runs scored.
Haylie Gray and Lily Henize each finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored apiece.
Emma Burnette scored once in the win.
