WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County fell to 5-3 after seeing Southwestern blitz the Lady Colonels with an easy 11-2 victory on Tuesday.
Kelly Sawyers’ squad didn’t have an answer for Southwestern’s duo of Carrine Souders and Rebekah Clark, who combined to score six of the Lady Warriors’ seven goals in the first half.
Souders finished with four goals while Clark tallied three.
Souders’ first goal of the contest gave Southwestern a 1-0 lead during the ninth minute. Clark followed with a goal during the 21st minute while Souders added two goals During a five-minute span to give the Lady Warriors a 4-0 lead with 11 minutes remaining in the first half.
Clark added her second goal, a penalty kick, during the 34th minute while Souders’ fourth goal increased Southwestern’s lead to 6-0 during the 36th minute. Kelsey Miller added a goal during the 38th minute to increase the Lady Warriors' advantage to 7-0 at halftime.
Miller added another goal two minutes into the second half while Clark followed with her third goal 14 minutes later, pushing the Lady Warriors’ lead to 9-0.
Chelsea Logan’s goal during the 58th minute got Whitley County on the scoreboard but Destiny Sadler answered five minutes later to give Southwestern a 10-1 edge. Meghan Steeley’s goal made the score 10-2 while Jayden Campbell’s goal right before the end of the game gave the Lady Warriors a nine-goal victory.
