BARBOURVILLE — Williamsburg’s stay in the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Fastpitch Tournament came to an end on Tuesday after dropping a 10-7 decision to Barbourville.
The Lady Yellow Jackets (2-6) dug themselves a 10-1 hole before putting together a rally that saw them come up three runs short of tying the game.
Barbourville, who entered the game winless at 0-7, scored five runs in the second inning while adding five more runs in the third inning while building a 10-1 advantage during the process.
Williamsburg never quit, though.
The Lady Yellow Jackets hung tough, scoring four runs in the fourth inning while adding two more runs in the sixth inning before coming up short.
Jasmine Stephens led Williamsburg with two hits, one RBI, and one run scored while Keely Bisschop finished with two hits and two runs scored.
Chloe Barman collected two hits and scored once.
Kylie Monhollen drove in two runs while connecting with a hit.
Angel Stephens and Kaitlyn Moses also drove in a run apiece.
Allie Wilson took the loss, allowing four hits and three earned runs in six innings of work while striking out 10 batters.
Aubrey Woolum delivered two big hits for Barbourville while driving in three runs. Macie Thomas drove in two runs and scored twice.
Kaitlyn McDonald earned the win in the pitcher’s circle, tossing seven innings while allowing eight hits and five earned runs while striking out six batters.
