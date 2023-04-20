CORBIN — When Kallie Housley is on top of her game in the pitcher’s circle, it’s going to be hard for anyone in the region to beat the Corbin Lady RedHounds.
Combine Housley with Danni Foley, and Corbin might possess the two best arms in the region.
Housley followed Foley’s one-hitter against McCreary Central on Wednesday by one-hitting Wayne County during the Lady Redhounds’ 10-0 win on Thursday.
Housley pitched a complete game and struck out eight batters while delivering one of Corbin’s three home runs while going 2-for-3 at the plate with four RBI and one run scored.
Alayna Reynolds also homered, going 2-for-3 with two RBI, and three runs scored while Foley sent one over the fence while driving in a run and scoring once.
Raegan Walker had a hit, an RBI, and a run scored while Anela Sanders finished with a hit and one RBI.
Abi Beller had a hit and scored once while Bailey Stewart finished with a hit. Morgan Hicks and Raegan Hinkle each scored one time apiece.
“We grabbed a great win tonight at home, 10-0 shutout against Wayne County in five innings,” Corbin coach Crystal Stidham said. “Kallie Housley was a beast on the mound for us striking out eight, and no walks, for the shutout. She came to play as she always does.
“Another good night at the plate for my girls as well, Danni Foley got us going with a home run at her first at bat, followed by Anela Sanders and Housley connecting with big hits in the second to grab RBI and get us up 5-0,” she added. “Kallie Housley and Alayna Reynolds also went yard tonight -- just big contact. Walker grabbed a hit along with Stewart and we had some that were composed and got walks and hitters capitalized scoring them. I am just so proud of my Lady Redhounds, they love the game and they love to play for each other. Now our focus will shift to our next big task and that’s district play on Monday at South. Let’s Go Lady Redhounds.”
