Make that six in a row for the Corbin Lady Redhounds after they knocked off the Whitley County Lady Colonels on Tuesday to win the 50th District title.
Corbin has been nothing short of dominant against 13th Region competition over the past three years. They have not lost a match to a single regional opponent since 2018 and will now enter this year’s tournament as the favorite once again.
Coach Vanessa Ross said she was proud of her team and their ability to beat a good Whitley County team on their way to the win.
“We had energy and played the game very smart. We had an amazing cheering section tonight. Thank you to our football team for cheering on our girls. We appreciate it more than you know,” said Ross. “I am very proud of every member of our team tonight. It’s always a great day to be a Corbin Redhound.”
Whitley County put up a great effort against the Lady Redhounds. The Lady Colonels have not defeated Corbin since 2016. The Lady Redhounds were able to win the match in three straight sets - 25-18, 25-21, and 25-19.
Whitley County Coach David Halcomb said while his team came prepared and played well, it was still disappointing to walk away with a loss.
“It was a disappointing loss for sure. I do believe our girls were ready to play and they did play hard. At times, I thought we played well and executed,” said Halcomb. “Bottom line is we didn’t play well enough on a consistent basis. Every time we would start to surge ahead a little, we would have a service error or shank a pass.”
Ross said her team knew they were in for a fight.
“Before we stepped onto the floor I told my team that they were going to have to go out tonight and earn it. We are playing at Whitley County with their fans, their court, in their town,” said Ross. “They aren’t going to lay down and give it to you. We have to earn every single point.”
Both teams now advance to the 13th Region Tournament. Corbin will take on one of the runner-up teams from an opposing district while Whitley County will be a district champion.
Halcomb said his squad will regroup and turn their focus to the region.
“Corbin has a really good team. They have so many weapons offensively,” said Halcomb. We got caught on our heels a lot and that hurt us. I”m confident in our group of girls and we will bounce back and be ready to play on Saturday.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.