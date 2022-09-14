Lady Redhounds

Corbin hosted Wayne County on Tuesday and came away with a 2-1 victory over the Lady Cardinals.

It was a slow start for the Lady Redhounds as they would drop the first set, 18-25.

They bounced back in the second set, though, to go on and win it 25-19.

The third set was a nailbiter, but Corbin would hang on by a score of 26-24 to claim the match, 2-1.

With the victory, the Lady Redhounds improve to 8-3 on the season. They return to action Thursday to host Williamsburg.

