Corbin hosted Wayne County on Tuesday and came away with a 2-1 victory over the Lady Cardinals.
It was a slow start for the Lady Redhounds as they would drop the first set, 18-25.
They bounced back in the second set, though, to go on and win it 25-19.
The third set was a nailbiter, but Corbin would hang on by a score of 26-24 to claim the match, 2-1.
With the victory, the Lady Redhounds improve to 8-3 on the season. They return to action Thursday to host Williamsburg.
